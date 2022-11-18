Buffalo County Democrats will celebrate election wins Monday

KEARNEY — When they meet on Monday, the Buffalo County Democrats will plan for post-election next steps.

That will include celebrating wins in November, involvement in and monitoring of local and state boards and legislative bodies, and looking ahead to election 2024. Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend this month’s meeting to connect with other Democrats in solidarity and a common vision.

The Democratic meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library.

A Zoom link will be available by request and sent out to the Buffalo County Democrats email distribution list. Individuals who want additional information or want to be added to the email list can send an email to buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com.