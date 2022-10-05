Buffalo County Democrats to host gubernatorial candidate

KEARNEY — State Sen. Carol Blood will bring her Democratic campaign for governor to Kearney on Saturday.
John Turek of Gibbon, the chair of the Buffalo County Democrats, said Tuesday the campaign confirmed that Blood will conduct a town hall event in Kearney. Blood is from Bellevue and represents District 3 in the Nebraska Legislature.
The town hall will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the Sycamore Room at Harmon Park.
Turek can be reached at 308-293-2144 for more information about the Buffalo County Democrats.