 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buffalo County Democrats to host gubernatorial candidate

  • 0

KEARNEY — State Sen. Carol Blood will bring her Democratic campaign for governor to Kearney on Saturday.

John Turek of Gibbon, the chair of the Buffalo County Democrats, said Tuesday the campaign confirmed that Blood will conduct a town hall event in Kearney. Blood is from Bellevue and represents District 3 in the Nebraska Legislature.

The town hall will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the Sycamore Room at Harmon Park.

Turek can be reached at 308-293-2144 for more information about the Buffalo County Democrats.

Carol Blood

Blood

 COURTESY
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UNESCO meeting in Mexico discusses threats to cultural heritage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News