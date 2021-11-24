Buffalo County Democrats side with UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on critical race theory tiff

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats are throwing theory support behind embattled University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, who is the target of criticism from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

On Monday the governor said he has lost trust in Green, alleging the UNL chancellor misrepresented the campus’ action plan for racial inclusion and diversity.

“Buffalo County Democrats strongly support Chancellor Green and UNL’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity plan. We also strongly rebuke Gov. Pete Ricketts on his negative reaction to the Chancellor and this plan,” said the statement from the Buffalo County Democrats. “We are saddened to admit that not all citizens of our state experience ‘equality under the law.’ We commit ourselves to anti-racism and work in solidarity with communities of color to guarantee equality and equity for all Nebraskans.”

In addition to Caleb Rohrer, chair of the Buffalo County Democrats, the statement was signed by Vice Chair Kit Alff, Second Vice Chair John Turek and Treasurer Joni Kuzna.

“What caught us off guard is how vitriolic his response was,” Rohrer said. “Gov. Ricketts seems almost unhinged in his response, to go so far as to say he’s lost total confidence in the leader of our largest university campus. It seems very overblown.”