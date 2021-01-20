Buffalo County Democrats, Republicans emphasize working together as Joe Biden is inaugurated

Both of the local political groups — Republicans and Democrats — hope they soon can emerge from a long spell with the coronavirus. Although Americans voted in record numbers, being active at the local level has been difficult for health and safety reasons. Fitzgerald said it has been months since the Republican Women have met in person.

Turek said getting people to be more active politically is among Democrats’ goals. There was a 70% voter turnout for the 2020 election in Buffalo County, Turek said, but what about the 30% of people who could have voted but failed to do so?

According to Election Commissioner Lisa Poff, Buffalo County has 31,269 registered voters. Of that number, there are 18,574 Republicans, 6,292 Democrats, 5,890 nonpartisan voters and 513 Libertarians.

Unity is the right message for inauguration day, said Frank Kovacs, the chemistry professor who advises the student Republicans group at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“Sometimes people chafe at the idea of unity, that we have to give up principles, but you can find common ground without giving up principles,” Kovacs said. “I’m encouraged by some of the good signs I’ve been seeing over the past several days.”