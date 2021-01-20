Buffalo County Democrats, Republicans emphasize working together as Joe Biden is inaugurated

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Democrats issued an inauguration day invitation to their Republican counterparts Wednesday.
“It’s time to find common ground, let’s work together and end the name calling and divisiveness,” said John Turek of Gibbon, second vice chair of the Buffalo County Democrats.
Asked about her thoughts on the first day of the Joe Biden presidency, Republican Barb Fitzgerald of Kearney sounded a conciliatory tone.
“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but we can work together for compromise. We must follow the Constitution and our laws,” said Fitzgerald, chair of the Buffalo County Republican Women.
Turek said it’s natural for political parties to pick sides on issues of national importance, but individuals frequently find reasons to forget partisanship if they work together on local issues, such as good schools, better parks or other topics of common interest.
“We get too involved in labels and don’t see the substance of the issue,” Turek said. “In recent history in Nebraska, we passed Medicare expansion and gambling issues in referendums, and it was for the greater good for the greatest number.”
Fitzgerald agreed there are local issues requiring a unified approach. “I think we need to strive for unity and learn to work together.”
Both of the local political groups — Republicans and Democrats — hope they soon can emerge from a long spell with the coronavirus. Although Americans voted in record numbers, being active at the local level has been difficult for health and safety reasons. Fitzgerald said it has been months since the Republican Women have met in person.
Turek said getting people to be more active politically is among Democrats’ goals. There was a 70% voter turnout for the 2020 election in Buffalo County, Turek said, but what about the 30% of people who could have voted but failed to do so?
According to Election Commissioner Lisa Poff, Buffalo County has 31,269 registered voters. Of that number, there are 18,574 Republicans, 6,292 Democrats, 5,890 nonpartisan voters and 513 Libertarians.
Unity is the right message for inauguration day, said Frank Kovacs, the chemistry professor who advises the student Republicans group at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“Sometimes people chafe at the idea of unity, that we have to give up principles, but you can find common ground without giving up principles,” Kovacs said. “I’m encouraged by some of the good signs I’ve been seeing over the past several days.”
Kovacs said he’s concerned that the impeachment of former President Donald Trump could deeply divide Americans. “I don’t think he’s an imminent threat. What he did on Jan. 6 was reckless and irresponsible, but I don’t think he was trying to organize an overthrow of the government.”
All agreed that achieving unity will require all parties to forgive and move on, but the contentious presidential election leaves some wounds that may be slow to heal.
At $5 apiece, the Trump campaign signs that Republic Women placed in dozens of yards were expensive, and every last one disappeared soon after they were put out, Fitzgerald said.
“The people who feared Trump and who supported Biden stole them. I don’t have proof of that, but we paid $5 each for them,” she said.
Republicans labeling Democrats as “radical socialists” was divisive and counterproductive, Turek said. “Most people are willing to discuss ideas, but as soon as you use a label people shut down or become defensive.”
Kovacs said Trump supporters and even some Biden backers believe the election was rigged. Convincing them they are wrong would significantly boost unity, he said.
“There wasn’t sufficient fraud that would have changed the election,” Kovacs said. “Every state should do a PR campaign saying, ‘This is how we secure the election.’ We need to bolster confidence in elections.”
Kovacs agreed with Turek that improving local government can unify people, regardless of their affiliation. However, Americans devote most of their attention to presidential antics and the dysfunctional Congress.
“What the city council is doing has more impact on my life than what they’re doing in Washington, D.C.,” Kovacs said.