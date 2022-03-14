Buffalo County Democrats preparing for Thursday convention at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats county convention is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kearney Public Library.

Officers for the two-year term of 2022-2024 will be elected, including chair, vice chair, associate chair, secretary and treasurer. Elections for four representatives to the state central committee (two voting and two alternate delegates) and election of delegates to the Democratic State Convention also will occur. For Democrats interested in being involved in the May primary election, this is an opportunity to do so.

The county officer registration deadline was Feb. 25, but officer nominations still may be declared from the floor on Thursday. The deadline to register for Thursday’s county convention is one hour before the convention convenes at 7 p.m. that day.

Participants must complete an official convention form and submit it from a Wi-Fi enabled cellphone or laptop prior to the meeting. A representative will be available 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the library to assist with registrations.

A Zoom option for the meeting is available. Anyone who has subscribed to the county Democrats’ email list will receive automatically an email with the Zoom link. Individuals with questions or who wish to add their names to the email list to receive the Zoom link may contact buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com.