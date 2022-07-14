Buffalo County Democrat's barbecue will tackle coal, livestock pollution

KEARNEY — Graham Jordison, a long-distance kayaker, environmentalist and Sierra Club field organizer, will be one of two speakers at the Buffalo County Democrats’ annual barbecue at 5 p.m. July 23.

The gathering will be at the home of Rae Ellen Syverson and Karl Wolfe on Kilgore Island, just south of the Minden I-80 interchange.

Sierra Club members also are invited. A picnic supper, tea, and water will be provided. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and other beverages.

Jordison kayaked the Missouri River from Montana to St. Louis and passed power plants in five states. Sierra Club claims those plants emit more than 50 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Jordison will offer a call to action in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned EPA regulations to reduce energy production from coal-fired plants.

Graham Christensen, founder of GC Resolve and co-founder of RegeNErate Nebraska, will highlight the risks of a proposed 200,000-head dairy in one of four area counties, and explain the value of regenerative agriculture in response to industrialized food production.

Directions to the meeting site will be sent via the party’s email distribution list. To be added, email buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com.