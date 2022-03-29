Buffalo County Democratic convention produces officers

KEARNEY — Officers were elected to two-year terms during the March 17 Buffalo County Democratic Convention at the Kearney Public Library.
Elected officers for 2022-24 are: chair John Turek, associate chair Sharon Hoffman, secretary Bill Wozniak and treasurer Joni Kuzma.
Buffalo County is eligible to send six delegates representing Legislative Districts 41 and 37 to the Nebraska Democratic Party State Convention. The event will be April 1-2 via Zoom.
At the March 17th Buffalo County meeting, three delegates were elected. Delegates from District 37 are Caleb Rohrer, Sharon Hoffman and Bill Wozniak. The delegate from District 41 is Darla Juhl.
The next Buffalo County Democrats meeting will be 7 p.m. April 18 at the Kearney Public Library. Members who have subscribed to the group’s email list will automatically receive emails with meeting information.
Individuals with questions or who would like to add your name to the email list can contact buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com.