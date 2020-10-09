Buffalo County Courthouse closed, Kearney City Hall open for Columbus Day

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day; however, offices of the city of Kearney will be open.
The Kearney Public Library and the Peterson Senior Activity Center also will be open.
The city also announced there will be no changes to the garbage, compost and recycling schedules.
The Kearney Hub office remains closed because of COVID-19 but a newspaper will be published.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.