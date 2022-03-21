Buffalo County comprehensive survey for rural areas underway

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Planning Commission is preparing a new comprehensive plan for the rural, unincorporated areas of Buffalo County.

The plan will include demographic and economic statistical analysis, as well as goals, policies and action strategies for land development and preservation in the rural county. The planning process also will include a review of existing zoning and subdivision regulations for the county.

The Buffalo County Planning Commission is being assisted by Hanna:Keelan Associates, P.C., a Lincoln-based community planning and research consulting firm.

An important component of this comprehensive plan is a countywide opinion survey. All citizens of Buffalo County are encouraged to participate.

The survey will be advertised on the Buffalo County website, as well as various social media outlets.

Paper copies also will be available at the Buffalo County Courthouse and city and village halls across Buffalo County.

The survey must be completed by May 16.

Paper copies can be returned to the Buffalo County Courthouse office of the zoning administrator.