Buffalo County Community Partners hoping to get 'wish list' items for area seniors this holiday season

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Community Partners is circulating a “wish list” of gifts ideas to support Buffalo County seniors who have been isolated since March in long-term and assisted living facilities due to COVID-19.

At the top of the list are Eversound devices and other technology for each long-term care facility in the area.

Lisa McGuire, ombudsman with South Central Agency on Aging, is leading a group of long-term care coordinators that is working to allocate $20,000 in DHHS CARES grant funds earmarked for elderly social isolation.

The group hopes to use this money to get Eversound devices, a wireless listening system that enhances the ability to hear and focus on a conversation. The devices will allow residents to connect with family and the staff at their facility.

“Many facilities in our community have been facing the same problems of isolation for their residents. COVID-19 has impacted our world and has especially disrupted daily routines of our long-term care residents,” McGuire said.

Other wish list items include iPads, iPad charging stations, smart televisions, electronic picture frames, and weighted shoulder wraps and lap blankets.