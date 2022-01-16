 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo County Community Partners board welcomes five new members
Buffalo County Community Partners board welcomes five new members

KEARNEY — Five new members have joined the Buffalo County Community Partners board of directors for 2022.

They are:

- Tammy Jeffs, Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska

- Nathan Lightle, Pleasanton Schools

- Jon Brandt, Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt Law

- Chandra Diaz, University of Nebraska at Kearney

- Matt Lohmeier, Mission Integration, CHI Health Good Samaritan

BCCP also has a new Executive Committee in place for 2022, which includes Nadia Saadi, chairman; Kathy Gifford, vice chairman; Amanda Applegate, secretary, and Jon Brandt, treasurer.

Buffalo County Community Partners, is a county-wide effort located in central Nebraska. Buffalo County Community Partners was one of the first projects of its kind in Nebraska.

Community Partners has data assessments or surveys done each year to monitor the health status of the community. They take the results and share them with the community. Community members create coalitions to address the problems and unite resource to create change.

For more information, visit www.bcchp.org.

