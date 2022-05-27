Buffalo County Commissioners to hear 2022 property valuation protests

EDITOR’S NOTE: In recent years the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners paid referees to hear property owners’ valuation protests, but that is changing this year. Rather than hiring referees, the board has decided to sit as the Board of Equalization to hear protests. In preparation, the board issued a press release to alert property owners about the protest process. The period for property owners to file protests is June 1-30. The board then has until July 25 to hear individual protests and decide the valuations. The board’s press release is below:

KEARNEY — As the Buffalo County Board of Equalization starts to prepare for the protest season, the board said it wanted to help explain the protest process and hopefully answer questions residents might have.

In January and February, every taxpayer who had a change in their value should have received a yellow card in the mail that indicated the “preliminary” value for the property.

At the end of May or early June, every taxpayer who had a change in value will again receive a yellow postcard that will show the proposed 2022 value of the property. Once the taxpayer receives this card, they will have until June 30 to file a protest of the value if they so choose.

Before filing a protest, there are a few things to consider:

- Could you sell your home for the value it is assessed at?

- Has your property recently sold?

- Is your value similar to the recent sale price?

- Have you made any changes to your property recently?

- Any new additions or new buildings?

- Have you recently improved the condition of your property such as remodels or major updates?

If you answered “yes” to any of the questions above, you may want to reconsider filing a protest. You will be asked these questions during your hearing.

If you do not feel that the assessor’s value is correct, it is up to the taxpayer to prove it with research. The board said it is not enough to say, “My value is too high.” The taxpayer must prove with research showing the value is incorrect.