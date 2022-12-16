Buffalo County Commissioners file general election official results

Buffalo County Commissioners filed the official results for the Nov. 8 general election during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff submitted the true and complete abstract of votes for county positions from this year’s general election, held Nov. 8, to the County Board on Nov. 28.

The canvassing process went well, Poff told Kearney Hub.

“We really didn’t run into any major issues,” she said.

Canvassing involves going through all of the absentee envelopes and running a report.

“They check the report versus envelopes to make sure we have them all accounted for,” said Poff. “On Election Day, they’re down in the board room when the ballots get scanned. They keep them all separated by precinct. Before the ballots are scanned, they do go through the ballots to make sure they have initials at the bottom of the poll workers to make sure they were signed correctly.”

After voter history is scanned, “the ladies” make sure ballots match signatures, Poff said.

The Canvass and Resolution Board is comprised of people with differing party affiliations, emphasized Poff. A Republican and a Democrat are paired, or a nonpartisan and a Republican, for example.

“It’s not ever two of the same party grouped together when they work,” she said.

This year’s general election boasted a strong voter turnout, said Poff.

“No matter what the turnout is, it always feels like it’s bigger to us because it’s always a lot of work,” she said.

Four years ago, the 2018 general election had 55% voter turnout; this year’s election had 53% voter turnout.

Next for the Election Commissioner’s Office is “getting everything put away,” said Poff.

“We’ll have to go through the supply totes and get everything reorganized,” she said. “Stuff that was put by the wayside during election time, like filing and stuff like that will all have to get done. A lot of it is behind-the-scenes paperwork.”

She added, “It’s just getting our office back in order.”

The results for Buffalo County elected positions are:

County Commissioners District 1, Ivan H. Klein, 1,454 votes

County Commissioners District 3, Timothy Higgins, 2,344 votes

County Commissioners District 5, Sherry Morrow, 1,787 votes

County Commissioners District 7, Myron Kouba, 1,487 votes

County Assessor, Roy Meusch, 12,861 votes

County Attorney, Shawn R. Eatherton, 13,167 votes

County Clerk, Heather A. Christensen, 12,908 votes

Clerk of District Court, Cheryl S. Stabenow, 11,629 votes, Regina Bedke, 3,556 votes

County Public Defender, Jeff Wirth, 12,970 votes

County Register of Deeds, Kellie John, 10,016 votes

County Sheriff, Neil A. Miller, 13,596 votes

County Surveyor, Trenton D. Snow, 12,989 votes

County Treasurer, Brenda R. Rohrich, 12,865 votes

