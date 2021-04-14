Buffalo County Commissioners back gun rights with resolution

Biden also wants rules to stop “ghost guns,” which people purchase kits to assemble the parts into functional weapons without serial numbers so law enforcement can’t trace them. In addition, Biden wants to do something about braces that can be added to pistols to turn them into short-barreled rifles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Biden also has threatened to call on Congress to enact other legislation to curb gun violence.

According to the April 7 statement by the White House, Biden is considering legislation to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.

It’s estimated that 30 Nebraska counties — Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties — have symbolically approved resolutions similar to Buffalo County’s.

Myrick, the veteran from Gibbon, said he would re-enlist in a moment to fight for gun rights, which are enshrined in the Second Amendment.

“I love where this country came from,” Myrick said. He said a gun never killed anyone unless someone used the gun to do so.