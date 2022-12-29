Buffalo County Commissioners approve box culvert, 2023 asphalt bids

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Commissioners approved bids for two road-related county projects at their Tuesday meeting: 2023 asphalt projects and a new box culvert.

Bids were opened for the projects at the board's Dec. 13 meeting.

The county received only one bid for its 2023 asphalt projects, from Hastings-based Werner Construction for $1,367,490.50, which was approved unanimously.

"The (roads) committee felt it would be wise to accept it because if you have to re-bid it, it's usually higher," said Board Chair Ivan Klein.

The project will tackle two roads specifically, Assistant County Highway Superintendent Cory Jensen told Kearney Hub.

"There's a stretch of Elm Creek Road, and there's also a stretch of Ravenna, up by the high school, that will be overlaid probably this spring or summer," he said.

The improvements are needed, said Jensen.

"It's cracked and very spider-webbed, where it's do it now or it only gets worse," he said.

Having only one bid for the project is not disconcerting.

"We try to get bids in early so there's multiple bidders, but this time maybe they're already full or maybe they've already got some jobs lined up for the 2023 season," said Jensen.

The bid is "a little higher" than expected.

"Oil prices, the way they are, they're pretty volatile. They're lower now, but who knows in six months what it could be," said Jensen.

Three bids were received for project No. C10 (991), a box culvert.

Commissioners approved the low bid from Midlands Contracting of Kearney for $116,436, which was approved unanimously.

Other bids received were from Wilke Contracting and Saul Ramos Construction.

The box culvert will replace a wood bridge on Odessa Road, west of Kearney.

This project is also needed, said Jensen.

"It's an old wood bridge that doesn't meet requirements anymore," he said.

The bid was also higher than expected, said Jensen, but was still "a good price."

It is exciting for the highway department to see these projects done, said Jensen.

"They're definitely needed," he said. "With the box culvert, the fewer wood bridges we have to repair, the better. You put a box culvert in, they last 50 years and maintenance is lower."