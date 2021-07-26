Buffalo County Clover Kids get a taste of becoming young 4-H'ers

KEARNEY — Brianna Cox sat in the front row clutching her guinea pig Sara, waiting for her chance to show Sara at the Clover Kids Show & Tell Saturday morning at the Buffalo County Fair.
When her turn came, Brianna walked up to the front and told the crowd of parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles that Sara eats watermelon rinds.
“She’s my only pet,” Brianna added.
“Do you have anything else to add?” asked Kameran Ulferts, the 4-H Extension assistant educator and show emcee.
“No,” Brianna said.
When Brianna sat down, her brother Jacob showed his 3-month-old chicken Carmel. He said he feeds her corn, scraps and eggshells.
“How do you train a chicken?” Ulferts asked him.
“I don’t know,” Jacob said.
Such was the charm, fun and refreshing honesty of the Saturday morning fair event for Clover Kids, ages 5-7, the youngest echelon for 4-H. The kids were invited to show “something important and special to them,” Ulferts said.
All but three of the 16 participants brought their pets. One by one, they trotted up with a yellow lab, a kitten, a collie pup, a chicken, a rabbit and a bearded dragon named Doug.
“I feed him crickets,” Ian Bieschke said about Doug. “He likes to take baths.”
“Anything else? Ulferts asked.
“No,” Ian said.
Colby Carman shyly said that his kitten, Cookie, likes to climb. Last year, he brought a dog to the show. When Carman was asked whether he preferred a dog or a cat, he said, “probably dogs.”
Londyn Boguslaw introduced her dog Jax, “my best friend,” as he strained at his leash in the front of the crowd. Finally, her dad Todd came up to give her hand.
Kate Armagost showed her schnoodle puppy Roxy, which “loves scrunchy things and loves to steal things. I carry him to my room in my backpack,” she said.
Calli Bendfeldt carried a tiny kitten, Rosie, embedded in a blanket. Rosie likes to play with mouse toys and climb trees, she said.
Hayley Hubbard showed her golden lab Maya. Until last year, Maya hunted geese and ducks, but she doesn’t do that now, Hayley said. Now she plays fetch.
“What’s your favorite thing about her?” Ulferts asked.
“I don’t know,” Hayley said.
Maddison Bailey, wearing a chartreuse shirt that matched the bandana tied around the neck of her husky Koda, said Koda loves to jump on the trampoline with her. “He always protects us,” she said.
Avery Reed, wearing bright pink boots, showed her 3-month-old bunny Stanley. “You can hold her very easily,” she said.
Eddie Winchester was asked what his toy collie, nearly five months old, could do.
“Play,” he said. Any special tricks, he was asked? “I haven’t seen her do anything,” he said.
A few children showed crafts they made. Ezekiel Nelms displayed the bulletin board he made with his grandmother. The hardest part was sanding it, he said. What tools did he use, Ulferts asked.
“I don’t remember,” Ezekiel said.
His brother Lucas shyly showed a blue and white T-shirt festooned with stars that he had helped design, wash and iron.
Johnathan Pope held up a red, black and brown king cobra he made with Modeling Magic at a Clover Kids workshop.
“How long did it take to make it?” Ulferts asked.
“About five minutes,” he replied.
Then it was back to animals. Finley Jones said her little goat Bullet eats grass and grain and “runs around in his pen.” Asked if Bullet does anything “special,” Finley said, “He just bounces around.”
Last up was Lyla Summers, who appeared to walk up empty-handed. She had intended to show the mosquito rocket she made, “but it exploded” on lift-off and broke into so many pieces that all she could find was the engine, she said.
She held something up. Hidden between her thumb and her finger was that lost-and-found engine.
Every young participant took home a small souvenir. Ulferts loves working with the children.
“This is so special. It’s their first time in front of a crowd, and they’re so excited,” she said.