Buffalo County Clover Kids get a taste of becoming young 4-H'ers

Avery Reed, wearing bright pink boots, showed her 3-month-old bunny Stanley. “You can hold her very easily,” she said.

Eddie Winchester was asked what his toy collie, nearly five months old, could do.

“Play,” he said. Any special tricks, he was asked? “I haven’t seen her do anything,” he said.

A few children showed crafts they made. Ezekiel Nelms displayed the bulletin board he made with his grandmother. The hardest part was sanding it, he said. What tools did he use, Ulferts asked.

“I don’t remember,” Ezekiel said.

His brother Lucas shyly showed a blue and white T-shirt festooned with stars that he had helped design, wash and iron.

Johnathan Pope held up a red, black and brown king cobra he made with Modeling Magic at a Clover Kids workshop.

“How long did it take to make it?” Ulferts asked.

“About five minutes,” he replied.

Then it was back to animals. Finley Jones said her little goat Bullet eats grass and grain and “runs around in his pen.” Asked if Bullet does anything “special,” Finley said, “He just bounces around.”