Buffalo County buys former natural gas building for growing programs

KEARNEY — In about one year Buffalo County’s probation offices and work-release program will be expanded into a building the county recently acquired in south Kearney.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 to hire the Kearney architectural firm of Wilkins ADP to assist with converting the former Black Hills Energy building at 610 Central Ave. so it can house the probation and work-release programs.

Wilkins’ bid of $155,000 to $174,000 is contingent on the extent of the remodeling, said Steve Gaasch, Buffalo County’s facility director. The Wilkins bid was one of four submitted for the project. Other bidders were CNB Architect of Grand Island, Erickson Sullivan of Lincoln and Prochaska of Omaha.

“All four were really good bids and consistent in price,” Gaasch said. Wilkins has done work for Buffalo County in the past, said Gaasch, and he felt confident the Kearney firm would work within the county’s timeline.

Buffalo County recently purchased the 20,000-square-foot building in south Kearney for $1.5 million. During its 20-year span, the structure had housed a succession of natural gas companies.

Gaasch said the building will help Buffalo County save money in addressing the growth of the probation and work-release programs.

