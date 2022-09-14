Buffalo County board reviews road plans, sets hearing date

KEARNEY — Buffalo County will spend $2,235,700 on road projects in fiscal year 2022-2023 and $3,810,000 for bridges.

That’s according to Highway Superintendent John Maul, who briefed the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on road plans for the current year. Maul also shared a rundown of the county’s six-year plan for roads and bridges.

After hearing Maul’s report, the county board voted to make Sept. 27 the date for the annual hearing when county residents can comment on the road and bridge plans. The road and bridge hearing will be open to the public.

Here are projects listed on the one-year road plan and estimated costs:

1. C10 (954): Project length is 0.2 miles on Sartoria Road south of 235th Road. Cost: $53,500.

2. C10 (975): Project length is 0.1 miles on 160th Road two-tenths of a mile west of Turkey Creek Road. Cost: $61,000.

3. C10 (990): Project length is 0.2 miles on Sodtown Road one-half mile north of 310th Road. Cost: $75,000.

4. C10 (991): Project length is 0.2 miles on Odessa Road about one quarter mile north of 280th Road. Cost: $60,000.

5. CO (994): Project length 2.5 miles on Cottonmill Avenue north 2 1/2 miles from Highway 30. Cost: $660,000.

6. C10 (995): Project length is 0.1 miles west of Gibbon Road on 235th Road. Cost: $75,000.

7. C10 (925): Project length 0.1 miles (Hall County Project No. C40-467) Project is located on the Hall/Buffalo county line southeast of Shelton on Wiseman Road north of 70th Road. Cost: $46,000 to be shared equally by both counties.

8. C10 (1000): Project length is 0.25 miles on 52nd Road starting at Highway 183 and going east one-quarter mile. Cost: $350,000.

9. C10 (1002): Project length 1.1 miles in the Elm Creek area, three inches of asphalt overlay. Cost: $374,400.

10. C10 (1003): Project length is 1.6 miles. Project is Ravenna West area with three inches of asphalt overlay. Cost: $460,800.

11. C10 (1004): Project length is 0.1 miles off Odessa Road at 11th Road and 17th Road with nine-inch asphalt radius aprons. Shared cost: $20,000.

Here are projects listed on the one-year bridge plan and estimated costs:

1. C10 (1433): Project is north of Highway 30 on 100th Road southwest of Shelton. Structure replacement. Cost: $900,000.

2. C10 (1423): Project is on Navaho Road north of 370th Road over the South Loup River. Structure replacement. Cost: $1,810,000.

3. C10 (1420): Project is on Poole Road north of 295th Road over the Loup River. Structure replacement. Cost: $1,100,000.