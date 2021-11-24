Buffalo County Board pays respects to the late Bill McMullen

KEARNEY — A somber mood filled the meeting room Tuesday as the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners set wheels in motion to fill the vacancy left by their colleague and leader, Bill McMullen of Kearney.
A near 30-year county board veteran, McMullen died recently from heart problems. He was 64 and was chair of the county board.
“On behalf of Buffalo County, we wish to record our deepest sorrow over the passing of William “Bill” McMullen on Nov. 12, 2021,” said Commissioner Ivan Klein of Gibbon, reading from a proclamation recognizing the many ways in which McMullen served the public.
In addition to leading the county board, McMullen represented Buffalo County on the Kearney Visitors Bureau and the Buffalo County Economic Development Corporation. As a commissioner, he was a member of several subcommittees, including the highway committee, Ravenna Lake committee and building and grounds committee.
“His life was dedicated to the best interests of Buffalo County and its employees,” Klein said.
The county board voted unanimously to install Klein as chairman and Sherry Morrow of Kearney as vice chairman.
The board also activated the three-person committee whose responsibility will be to appoint the person who will complete McMullen’s unexpired term.
The committee will include County Attorney Sean Eatherton, County Treasurer Jean Sidwell and County Clerk Jan Giffin.
McMullen was re-elected in 2020, and the person who replaces him must reside in District 6, which encompasses a large slice of northeast Kearney.