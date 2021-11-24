 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo County Board pays respects to the late Bill McMullen
0 Comments
top story

Buffalo County Board pays respects to the late Bill McMullen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McMullen's seat

Bill McMullen’s chairman seat set empty at Tuesday’s Buffalo County Board meeting, The flag bearing the Buffalo County emblem was folded and placed above his nameplate.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — A somber mood filled the meeting room Tuesday as the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners set wheels in motion to fill the vacancy left by their colleague and leader, Bill McMullen of Kearney.

A near 30-year county board veteran, McMullen died recently from heart problems. He was 64 and was chair of the county board.

Bill McMullen mug

Bill McMullen

“On behalf of Buffalo County, we wish to record our deepest sorrow over the passing of William “Bill” McMullen on Nov. 12, 2021,” said Commissioner Ivan Klein of Gibbon, reading from a proclamation recognizing the many ways in which McMullen served the public.

In addition to leading the county board, McMullen represented Buffalo County on the Kearney Visitors Bureau and the Buffalo County Economic Development Corporation. As a commissioner, he was a member of several subcommittees, including the highway committee, Ravenna Lake committee and building and grounds committee.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
New Buffalo County chair, Ivan Klein

Bill McMullen’s chairman seat was empty during Tuesday’s Buffalo County Board of Commissioners meeting. At left, Commissioner Ivan Klein of Gibbon was voted in as the board’s new chair. Commissioner Ron Loeffelholz, right, represents District 2, the northern two-thirds of Buffalo County.

“His life was dedicated to the best interests of Buffalo County and its employees,” Klein said.

The county board voted unanimously to install Klein as chairman and Sherry Morrow of Kearney as vice chairman.

The board also activated the three-person committee whose responsibility will be to appoint the person who will complete McMullen’s unexpired term.

The committee will include County Attorney Sean Eatherton, County Treasurer Jean Sidwell and County Clerk Jan Giffin.

McMullen was re-elected in 2020, and the person who replaces him must reside in District 6, which encompasses a large slice of northeast Kearney.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Radioactive particles from nuclear tests found in American honey

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News