Buffalo County Board could officially oppose Biden’s 30 x 30 conservation plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Buffalo County resolution asserts that “the board also maintains that any lands or other rights that are acquired to fulfill the 30 x 30 program’s objectives should be acquired only from willing landowners and for the payment of full and fair market value for all rights and interests acquired, and not through regulatory compulsion, and only after analyzing and considering the impacts of such land acquisitions on the well-being, health, safety, welfare, economy and culture of Buffalo County, its businesses and its citizens.”

Dramatic, irreversible harm could be caused by placing private lands into permanent conservation status, according to the resolution, and would conflict with Buffalo County’s 2012 comprehensive plan, and remove private property from tax rolls.

Consideration of the livestock friendly designation comes as more residents of Buffalo County are moving to the countryside.

Among the requirements of becoming a livestock friendly county is a public hearing so supporters and opponents of the designation have an opportunity to state their cases before an application is submitted to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

If NDA accepts Buffalo County’s application, it can include the Livestock Friendly County designation in materials promoting the county.