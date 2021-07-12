Buffalo County Board could officially oppose Biden’s 30 x 30 conservation plan

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will consider adopting a resolution opposing President Joe Biden’s initiative to fight climate change by setting aside 30% of the nation’s land and water resources by 2030.
During the same meeting, the board will discuss designating Buffalo County as livestock friendly. The program encourages Nebraska counties to develop livestock production because 50% of Nebraska’s agricultural income is derived from livestock sales.
Called the “30 x 30 Plan,” the Biden Administration’s conservation initiative has encountered strong, emotional resistance in farm country because many farmers and ranchers worry about their property rights and the potential for a federal land grab.
Gov. Pete Ricketts is among state officials who oppose the 30 x 30 Plan. Ricketts has conducted a series of town hall meetings around Nebraska to build opposition to the plan.
According to the resolution the Buffalo County Board will consider on Tuesday, board members are concerned about federal interference in the local economy, which depends upon land and water resources to support agricultural enterprises, including crop and livestock production.
The resolution reads: “The board opposes the 30 x 30 program, including its objective of permanently preserving 30% of the nation’s land in their natural state by 2030, or any similar program that will set aside and prevent the productive use of millions of acres of our lands.”
The Buffalo County resolution asserts that “the board also maintains that any lands or other rights that are acquired to fulfill the 30 x 30 program’s objectives should be acquired only from willing landowners and for the payment of full and fair market value for all rights and interests acquired, and not through regulatory compulsion, and only after analyzing and considering the impacts of such land acquisitions on the well-being, health, safety, welfare, economy and culture of Buffalo County, its businesses and its citizens.”
Dramatic, irreversible harm could be caused by placing private lands into permanent conservation status, according to the resolution, and would conflict with Buffalo County’s 2012 comprehensive plan, and remove private property from tax rolls.
Consideration of the livestock friendly designation comes as more residents of Buffalo County are moving to the countryside.
Among the requirements of becoming a livestock friendly county is a public hearing so supporters and opponents of the designation have an opportunity to state their cases before an application is submitted to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
If NDA accepts Buffalo County’s application, it can include the Livestock Friendly County designation in materials promoting the county.
Dawson, Sherman and Hall counties adjoin Buffalo County and have the livestock friendly designation. Other adjoining counties — Phelps, Kearney and Custer — do not have the livestock friendly designation.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room in the Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.