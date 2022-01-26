Buffalo County board balks at paving West 56th Street near Kearney Landfill

KEARNEY — Petitions with almost 100 signatures were handed over on Tuesday to the Buffalo County Board, but it could be a tough sell turning all of those names into 1½ miles of concrete west of Kearney.

“It’s going to be a stretch to do that. I’d hate to make even a cloudy estimate about how much it would cost,” Commissioner Ron Loeffelholz of rural Kearney said after the board voted 7-0 to accept the petitions.

The next step is for the board to assess the feasibility of the request to identify technical hurdles and whether Buffalo County can afford the paving.

Representing the petitioners, Paul Hazard of Kearney said the group’s goal is to extend the paving on 56th Street northwest of Kearney by 1½ miles. The new stretch of concrete would begin at the Kearney landfill and head west where it would pass Dovehill Road and then proceed to Evergreen Road.

That part of 56th Street is among the most heavily traveled roads in the county, according to John Maul, Buffalo County’s highway superintendent.

He said a 2018 count found daily traffic volume of about 600 vehicles.