Buffalo County board balks at paving West 56th Street near Kearney Landfill

KEARNEY — Petitions with almost 100 signatures were handed over on Tuesday to the Buffalo County Board, but it could be a tough sell turning all of those names into 1½ miles of concrete west of Kearney.
“It’s going to be a stretch to do that. I’d hate to make even a cloudy estimate about how much it would cost,” Commissioner Ron Loeffelholz of rural Kearney said after the board voted 7-0 to accept the petitions.
The next step is for the board to assess the feasibility of the request to identify technical hurdles and whether Buffalo County can afford the paving.
Representing the petitioners, Paul Hazard of Kearney said the group’s goal is to extend the paving on 56th Street northwest of Kearney by 1½ miles. The new stretch of concrete would begin at the Kearney landfill and head west where it would pass Dovehill Road and then proceed to Evergreen Road.
That part of 56th Street is among the most heavily traveled roads in the county, according to John Maul, Buffalo County’s highway superintendent.
He said a 2018 count found daily traffic volume of about 600 vehicles.
Commissioners said there’s no reason to believe the traffic volume has decreased during the past four years. However, several board members pointed out after Tuesday’s meeting that paving the 1½ miles as requested would be costly and complicated.
Commissioner Tim Higgins of Kearney, whose district extends north of the city, said the paving would be expensive. Commissioner Dan Lynch of rural Kearney said the project would encounter several physical and technological barriers.
He said paving 56th Street might trigger certain engineering requirements, such as widening the road. That means a wider right-of-way might be necessary, so land acquisition becomes a factor.
The commissioners said the paving probably would encroach on a 16-inch water main that runs from a city of Kearney wellfield northwest of the city. The wellfield supplements Kearney’s wells in the Platte River, and the water main runs next to 56th Street toward Kearney. There’s also electrical infrastructure in the area as well as fiber-optic lines.
“Just to get it ready for concrete would be an astronomical expense,” Loeffelholz said.
He noted that the county is experimenting with surfacing county roads in crushed concrete. It’s twice as expensive as gravel, but might require less grading so it would reduce maintenance costs. The crushed concrete test runs from 56th Street south on Dovehill Road to about 37th Street.
Loeffelholz said the county also plans to test crushed white rock.
Maul said he favors part of the proposed paving because it’s so difficult and expensive to maintain 56th Street. However, Maul said he supports paving only the one-half mile stretch of 56th from the landfill to Dovehill Road.
He said paving an additional mile from Dovehill to Evergreen Road likely would be prohibitively costly.
The next step will be to evaluate the proposed project to determine whether the county can afford it.
If the proposal passes the cost test, it then might be added to the county’s one- and six-year road project list. That document is prepared around July. The county board then can approve projects on the one-year list before forwarding the list to the state.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved the purchase of a full body scanner for the Buffalo County Jail for $159,000 from the Tek84 company. The scanner will make it more difficult to smuggle contraband into the jail.