Buffalo County board administrator awarded

LINCOLN — Lynn Martin, administrator for the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, has received special recognition from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, the county’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider.

Martin was honored during an awards banquet held in conjunction with the annual membership conference the organization presented Oct. 20-21 in Kearney.

The gathering was of officials and employees in Nebraska counties and related public agencies that participate in the risk management and self-insurance program.

Martin was chosen to receive the award because of the proactive approach she takes toward learning and encouraging implementation of best practices in Buffalo County toward risk management, thereby reducing the county’s liability loss exposures and preventing claims.

Each year NIRMA honors members and individuals who demonstrate a commitment to reducing potential risks, liability exposures and claim costs.

Buffalo County was one of 32 counties that joined to form NIRMA on Jan. 7, 1988, as Nebraska’s first risk management and self-insurance program for local governments.

Today, NIRMA serves 83 counties and 24 associated public entities.