You have permission to edit this article.
Buffalo County Attorney won’t charge Matt Innis over GOP convention scuffle

  • Updated
  • 0
Matt Innis

Former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis is arrested by Kearney police on suspicion of trespassing and assault. Prosecutors decided Thursday not to charge him in the case. 

 AARON SANDERFORD, NEBRASKA EXAMINER

LINCOLN — Former U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis won’t face criminal charges from a scuffle with security staff while he tried to enter the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention.

“Based on the information this office received and a review of the evidence, please be advised our office has decided NOT to file a case against you at this time,” Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton wrote in a letter to Innis.

The GOP had rejected credentials for Innis and five other potential delegates to its July 9 convention at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney.

Shawn Eatherton

Shawn Eatherton, Buffalo County attorney

A few of those who received rejection letters waited outside the convention hall. Innis spent part of the day at his hotel, but eventually he went to the convention center.

Innis has said he tried to go inside because Lancaster County GOP vice chairman Todd Watson had texted him to say delegates were discussing voting to let Innis and others in.

The vote had not yet taken place, and plainclothes security staff told police at the time that they warned Innis not to enter. A scuffle ensued, and security staffers called Kearney police.

One security staffer told police that Innis had lunged at him and assaulted him. Innis was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing and third-degree assault.

Matt Innis

Innis

Innis has maintained he was shoved or grabbed by someone but didn’t know it was a security staffer and defended himself. Innis said a video of the incident backs up his version of events.

His lawyer, Perry Pirsch, emailed prosecutors this week to say that independent witnesses would verify what happened and that no charges should be filed. He hinted that Innis might sue.

Many delegates at the convention, including some who wrested state party leadership away from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ team and some who didn’t, bristled at the idea of rejecting delegates’ credentials.

Shortly after news of Innis’ arrest began to circulate on social media, delegates voted to let him and other rejected delegates into the hall. Innis entered to applause.

“Today they made the only choice that they could have,” Innis said Thursday. “They didn’t have a case.”

