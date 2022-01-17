Buffalo County Assessor urges property owners to contact her office

KEARNEY — Property owners would be smart to watch their mail in one week, Buffalo County Assessor Ethel Skinner said.
That’s because the white envelopes arriving around Jan. 21 could contain information to save money on property taxes.
The notices from Skinner’s office — she’s mailing 26,000 of them — will contain preliminary valuations on property all across Buffalo County.
The preliminary valuation notices are important, Skinner said, because property owners can compare the preliminary valuations with what they believe the value of their home is, and then schedule an appointment to communicate with the assessor’s office. If errors are detected on the assessed valuation, then it’s possible the property owner’s tax might be reduced for 2022.
“It’s a chance for them to look at it, think about it and have their questions answered,” Skinner said about the notices. “Inside the white legal-sized envelope, it will show their valuation. On the bottom of the page it tells them to give us a call and we’ll discuss it with them. If they don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, they don’t have to call,” Skinner said.
Property owners with questions about their preliminary valuations have until Feb. 23 to call the assessor’s office. Skinner said her office has until March 19 to file valuations with the state.
The next phase in the valuation process will occur on June 1 when the assessor mails yellow postcards with actual valuations. Property owners who disagree with their valuation can file protests between June 1-30. The county will hear protests in July, but Skinner urged property owners to consider working with her office to correct valuations when they receive the preliminary valuation notices next week because those corrections will be permanent.
Any valuation changes revised through the protest process are not permanent. Skinner said they will revert to the prior valuation at the end of the calendar year.
The Buffalo County assessor began mailing notices of preliminary valuations three years ago. Skinner said the practice helped to reduce the number of valuation protests.
When Skinner arrived in 2017 to be assessor, Buffalo County heard 2,500 protests. In 2020 it was 1,125 protests.
Last year, in 2021, it was 356 protests, Skinner said.
She said fairness in Nebraska’s property tax system depends upon accurate records. That’s why it’s important for property owners to allow assessor’s office personnel into their houses to accurately record information that will determine the tax valuation.
“Everyone says, ‘I’m willing to pay my fair share,’ but if you don’t’ help the assessor get the correct information, then you may be paying more than your fair share,” she said.