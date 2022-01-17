Buffalo County Assessor urges property owners to contact her office

KEARNEY — Property owners would be smart to watch their mail in one week, Buffalo County Assessor Ethel Skinner said.

That’s because the white envelopes arriving around Jan. 21 could contain information to save money on property taxes.

The notices from Skinner’s office — she’s mailing 26,000 of them — will contain preliminary valuations on property all across Buffalo County.

The preliminary valuation notices are important, Skinner said, because property owners can compare the preliminary valuations with what they believe the value of their home is, and then schedule an appointment to communicate with the assessor’s office. If errors are detected on the assessed valuation, then it’s possible the property owner’s tax might be reduced for 2022.

“It’s a chance for them to look at it, think about it and have their questions answered,” Skinner said about the notices. “Inside the white legal-sized envelope, it will show their valuation. On the bottom of the page it tells them to give us a call and we’ll discuss it with them. If they don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, they don’t have to call,” Skinner said.