Buffalo County approves COVID funds to help working poor, YMCA project

YMCA Floor Plan

The child care center at the Kearney YMCA serves 115 to 120, said CEO Ray Longoria, but the number will jump to 170-180 in about one year when an expanded center opens at the “Y.”

 Mike Konz

KEARNEY — An expanding child care center as well as a program to prevent evictions and utility disconnects will both receive federal COVID-19 stimulus funds via the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.

County Board members voted Tuesday to award Mid-Nebraska Community Action $50,000 this year and possibly another $50,000 next year for a fund to help people who are temporarily down on their luck.

In addition, the board will appropriate $50,000 to help with expansion of the child care center during the Kearney Family YMCA’s $8.8 million expansion and renovation.

The county’s source for the stimulus funds is the American Rescue Plan Act.

“This money would be for people who are short on a paycheck,” said Tammy Jeffs, director of community services for Mid-Nebraska, also called “Mid.”

Jeffs said an example of a temporary problem would be a factory closing for a couple of weeks until supply chain issues work themselves out. Every week or two the factory waits to reopen means lost wages for employees.

The loss of a single paycheck can cascade into problems for landlords, utility companies and others who are counting on timely payments from tenants and customers, Jeffs said.

Mid-Nebraska’s target for the lost wages program is the working poor, Jeffs said.

“Not everyone has large savings, so this money will keep the economic crash to a minimum,” she said.

The County Board voted to provide $50,000 for the Mid-Nebraska program this year and another $50,000 if it’s needed next year.

The YMCA requested $150,000 in ARPA funds, but the County Board voted to give $50,000.

YMCA CEO Ray Longoria said the renovation and expansion is under way as inflation is doubling many costs on construction projects. As a result, Longoria said, the YMCA’s leadership is working hard to contain costs.

The $50,000 from the county will help build three classrooms to support child care. Currently, the YMCA serves 115-120 children. The number will increase by 60-75 when the expanded facilities open in about one year and boost the number of children served to 170-180.

“We’ve had a waiting list for years,” Longoria said about the YMCA’s child care.

“It’s a huge need for everyone,” Commissioner Sherry Morrow of Kearney said.

Longoria said the YMCA anticipates that expanding child care facilities will cost about $154,000.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

