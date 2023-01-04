Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds

KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature.
The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County's diversion program.
The funds support truancy mediation, which, for both counties, is done through Kearney's Compass Central Mediation, explained Buffalo County Juvenile Services Administrator Doug Kramer.
Victim youth conferencing is one restorative justice program done in both counties.
VYC sets up a mediation session with the youth and their victims.
"We use those a lot for vandalism and criminal mischief, those types of things," said Kramer. "The youth can have a face-to-face meeting with the victim, so the victim can say, 'This really hurt me.'"
The goal of such programs is to divert youths away from courts.
One option is central mediation, which includes restitution, letters or personal apologies, community service and self-improvement classes.
Youths especially benefit from these services, said Kramer.
"About 95% to 98% of the youth never come back," he said. "To me, that's a success. They've learned how to make better choices and better decisions."
Family support services are also provided.
The county contracts with Boys Town, as well as Compass, for "ecological, in-home services."
"If the kids are truant, they'll go meet with the parents or guardians and try to figure out a plan and what they can assist with," said Kramer. "It may be as simple as a transportation issue or mental health stuff or anxiety when it comes to schoolwork."
The county is also pursuing an extended grant for Boys Toys for a school resource specialist, which this year is located at Horizon Middle School.
Truancy risk has been increasing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It seems like it came to a head with more people staying at home, and it just seems like they had more anxiety and mental health issues," said Kramer.
Buffalo County had an increase of cases in 2022, from an average of 250 cases to nearly 300 last year, said Kramer.
There has been a particular increase in "uncontrollable youth," those who are running away or arguing and getting into fights with parents.
"Those aren't considered crimes if you're 18 and older, but if you're 17 and younger not following rules at home can be listed as an uncontrollable juvenile," said Kramer, "so we had additional requests for those this year, above and beyond what we've normally had."
Cases are getting "younger and younger, too," reported Kramer.
In 2022, Buffalo County had 20 youths who were age 12, four at age 11, two at age 10 and two at age 9.
"Very seldom do we get kids who are under the age of 12," he said. "Having 28 kids who were 12 or younger, when the majority of the kids are in that 13 to 17 year range."
State funds are allocated to each county based on the number of youth in the area.
There is a great emphasis on preventative service in Nebraska, said Kramer.
"It's obviously more expensive once youth enter into the courts," he said. "We looked at it when I first started here (20 years ago), and at that time we were looking at maybe $2,000 per youth, so by keeping 200 to 300 youths out of the court system we're saving hundreds of thousands of dollars every year by not prosecuting."
Kramer emphasized that youths still face consequences for their actions.
There is a diversion fee paid to the county and community service hours.
"They follow through and learn that they're helping their community by not getting into more trouble," he said. "They're not getting off scot-free."
