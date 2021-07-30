Buffalo County 4-H'ers rake in $118k at 2021 auction

KEARNEY — The top bid in Tuesday’s 4-H Livestock Auction at the Buffalo County Fair was $8,000 paid to Benjamin Spencer for his grand champion market steer by Miracle Farms Inc., according to Adam Marshall Auctions, which conducted and clerked the sale.
The 150 animals sold in the auction fetched a total of $117,650, or an average of $784 per seller.
The second highest bid, $5,800, went to Breanna Bosshamer for her reserve champion market beef. Buyers were Dr. Brad Rogers, Richard Moravec Estate, Five Points Bank, Heartland Bank, Pleasanton Livestock Service, Culligan Water of Kearney, Emmit Bosshamer, Terry Heinle and Luann Zastrow.
Sellers and buyers of the top animals at the fair included:
Market Swine
Grand Champion: Seller Sam Bissell, $5,000; purchased by Schake Construction, Clark Farms, Elite Health & Wellness, Dixon Ag, Bissell Farms, Joes Motor Co., AAA Beracade, Herman Dental, Nuttleman Fencing and Never Ready Ranch.
Reserve Grand Champion: Seller Micah Lewis, $700; purchased by Shiers Farms Inc.
Market Goats
Grand Champion: Seller Claire Gangwish, $1,250; purchased by Jacobsen Orr.
Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Goat: Seller Elizabeth Stephens, $400; purchased by WealthPLAN Partners.
Market Lambs
Grand Champion: Seller Trevor Kirchhoff, $3,000; purchased by Dr. Brad Rogers.
Champion Lightweight: Seller Emma Bowman, $2,000; purchased by Bowman Agronomics.
Champion Heavyweight: Seller Kailey Goc, $400; purchased by Pleasanton 4-H Booster.
Reserve Champion Heavyweight: Seller Keri Smith, $850; Elm Creek 4-H Boosters.
Market Beef
Grand Champion: Seller Benjamin Spencer, $8,000; purchased by Miracle Farms Inc.
Reserve Grand Champion: Seller Breanna Bosshamer, $5,800; purchased by Dr. Brad Rogers, Richard Moravec Estate, Five Points Bank, Heartland Bank, Pleasanton Livestock Service, Culligan Water of Kearney, Emmit Bosshamer, Terry Heinle and Luann Zastrow.