Buffalo Co. GOP will learn about Vietnam War Memorial

KEARNEY — During next week's meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans, Holly Mead will talk about the Vietnam Veterans mobile war memorial.

"The Wall That Heals" will be in Kearney Aug. 11-14, coinciding with the 37th Vietnam Veterans Reunion in Kearney.

Next week's Buffalo County Republican meeting will be Monday at the  Kearney Public Library. Sign-in and social time is 6:30-7 p.m., with the meeting following from 7-8:30 p.m.

The meeting agenda includes the Vietnam War Memorial presentation and "much more," according to the party's meeting announcement.

All registered Republicans are encouraged and welcome to attend, according to the announcement.

