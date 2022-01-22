Buckle will get big sign over new entrance at Hilltop Mall in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Buckle is relocating to a new slot at Hilltop Mall.
The Buckle’s move from the east side of the mall to the west side follows a trend among mall retailers to carve smaller business spaces into big boxes. The new look focuses attention on the main entrance and increases visibility and brand awareness. In the case of The Buckle, the move also will place the denim destination and specialty retailer much closer to parking at Hilltop.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to enhance the store experience for our guests in Kearney and the surrounding area,” The Buckle’s President and CEO Dennis Nelson said about the move.
With the relocation, guests will enter the store directly from the mall’s west parking lot. An elevated, exterior storefront and visual presence highlight the store’s signature design, according to a press release, which continued, “inside, guests can enjoy a modern update to the brand’s overall aesthetic, featuring new design materials and operational systems.”
Kasha Johnson, an 11-year veteran and manager of the Kearney store, on Thursday greeted the news enthusiastically.
“It’s so exciting to know I get a brand-new store. It’s going to be super awesome,” Johnson said.
The Buckle’s move is part of a reshuffling of merchants to attract a younger demographic to the mall. DP Management, which operates Hilltop, said the shuffle will reduce vacancies to just 3%.
The moves follow the announcement that Harbor Freight, a California-based hardware and tool company, soon will join the Hilltop lineup. Accommodating Harbor Freight required cooperation from existing tenants, government officials, and an adjoining shopping center owner, according to DP’s announcement in late 2021.
Harbor Freight will occupy the space that previously was Sporting Edge, which now is on the north end of the mall neighboring J.C. Penney.
Exact Eye Care is in a temporary location, but will be near the south end of the mall, and, when the shuffling is complete, The Buckle will be near the center of the mall on the west side.
Like The Buckle, several businesses will be accessed via their own entries with brand names in clear view.
Johnson, The Buckle’s manager at the Kearney store, said she’s excited to experience the new look and feel when The Buckle’s new space is ready to occupy. “As we undergo a completely new build, incorporating high quality materials and updated designs, this is a store our community can be proud of.”
The new space will add about 250 square feet to the sales floor. The new, exterior store location is projected to open mid- to late summer.