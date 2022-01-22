Buckle will get big sign over new entrance at Hilltop Mall in Kearney

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Buckle’s move is part of a reshuffling of merchants to attract a younger demographic to the mall. DP Management, which operates Hilltop, said the shuffle will reduce vacancies to just 3%.

The moves follow the announcement that Harbor Freight, a California-based hardware and tool company, soon will join the Hilltop lineup. Accommodating Harbor Freight required cooperation from existing tenants, government officials, and an adjoining shopping center owner, according to DP’s announcement in late 2021.

Harbor Freight will occupy the space that previously was Sporting Edge, which now is on the north end of the mall neighboring J.C. Penney.

Exact Eye Care is in a temporary location, but will be near the south end of the mall, and, when the shuffling is complete, The Buckle will be near the center of the mall on the west side.

Like The Buckle, several businesses will be accessed via their own entries with brand names in clear view.