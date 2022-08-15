Bryant Elementary receives $9,500 grant from Bayer Fund

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools recently announced that Bryant Elementary received a grant for $9,500 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) equipment.

“This grant will allow our school to upgrade our STEM Days with added equipment,” said Bryant Principal Dustin Mitchell. “We will be able to add chemistry as part of the program and purchase some mobile STEM carts for grades K-2 and 3-5.”

Mitchell explained that students have at least one STEM day a month when they are introduced to careers and critical thinking skills. Students are able to use their imaginations and learn to persist through difficult tasks.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs like STEM Day at Bryant Elementary School, which has been critical in inspiring future generations for careers in the high-demand STEM field.”

In 2021, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and health and wellness. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $75 million.