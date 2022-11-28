Brown: Do crossword puzzles really help maintain mental acuity?

While doing basic research for this week’s topic, I ran across an interesting phrase — “a cognitively active lifestyle.”

After great effort, I uncovered a definition that seemed to fit that phrase: the ability to clearly think, learn and remember. Unfortunately, after all that effort, I had trouble recalling the point of my research and instead decided to return to something easier to comprehend — speculating about the demise of Twitter.

Except, I intended to write about crossword puzzles because I read an article claiming that spending, oh, I don’t know, six or seven hours a day solving crossword puzzles keeps your mind sharp and alert.

I guess that makes sense. If practicing activities that require cognitive abilities helps, it only seems logical that some of the mental acuity will spill over. Almost like holding a full bowl of soup while riding a donkey down a trail in the Grand Canyon.

While the final thought of the proceeding paragraph might seem random and disjointed, I hoped to prove that even though I spend most of my time sitting in front of a computer snacking on chips and salsa, I still lead a cognitively active lifestyle.

In other words, I make up a lot of stuff in my head.

After exhausting all the research possibilities, I only had one question — do I need to complete the crossword puzzle in pen? For purists, that’s a sacrilegious question. Only a dough-faced coward would consider using a pencil to work a crossword puzzle.

In all honesty, I intended to use a piece of charcoal and a slate borrowed from Abe Lincoln (see the proceeding paragraph to better understand that oblique reference).

And then I stumbled upon evidence strongly suggesting that anyone who believes working crossword puzzles makes a difference in the mental life of a typical individual is full of a certain material found in the bottom of a baby’s diaper.

Besides, health officials claim that talcum powder in the bottom of babies’ diapers causes cancer.

But back to crossword puzzles.

I can’t spell. In addition to that confession, the clues in crossword puzzles seem worthless. So if I have trouble spelling and the clues mean nothing, what’s the point of struggling through a crossword puzzle?

In an effort to force me to maintain a cognitively active lifestyle, a certain person in my life would scribble out the solution to the puzzle to keep me from “cheating” or even checking my answers.

Instead, I began just inserting random letters into the frame of the puzzle. In all honesty, it made about the same sense as trying to figure out the correct solution. As long as the puzzle looked finished, it was finished.

I understand that puzzle creators often use the same clues and the same words in different puzzles. In an effort to pump up my cognitive abilities, I often mix up the random letters just to prove that I have more integrity than your normal crossword puzzle cheater.

Regardless of whether engaging in crossword puzzles keeps your mind keen, I still think the puzzles give good spellers a chance to show off. And they need that. With spellchecking on all our devices, the ability to spell a word ranks up there with the ability to mend the fabric on a zeppelin. It’s nice but limited.

I believe that fostering a cognitively active lifestyle can happen in other ways such as — well, I can’t think of any at the moment.

When my father’s dementia became so severe, I dreaded visiting him in the memory unit. We really had nothing to talk about. One time I brought along some markers and paper for my children.

We spent the time drawing pictures and doodling. My father’s eyes brightened, even though he didn’t know us, because we lived in the moment with him, letting him experience events as they happened, something he understood. He kept saying, “You have a lovely family.”

We all worry about memory loss because our memories help form our personalities. Instead of worrying about the correct answers to a crossword puzzle, I’ll happily spend my time doodling with markers in an effort to keep that loss at bay, something I call “a creatively active lifestyle.”