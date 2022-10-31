Brown column: Dusting off my haunted house column

Composer Igor Stravinsky reportedly quipped about the music of Antonio Vivaldi: “He didn’t actually compose 500 concertos, he just wrote the same concerto 500 times.” Some mornings when I check my email, I half expect to get a note from Igor saying the same thing about me: “Rick Brown didn’t write 500 columns, he just wrote one column and misspelled a few words in the other 499 to make them different.”

Except Igor died in 1971, so I have nothing to fear about receiving a caustic email from the composer of “The Rite of Spring” and “The Firebird.” Regardless of all that, I hope to start an annual tradition of writing about Halloween, specifically the time I worked at a haunted house for several weeks in Tucson, Arizona, in the 1980s.

I actually considered finding the previous columns I wrote for the Hub about my time at the haunted house so that I could at least get my facts straight, but that sounds like a fool’s errand when writing these forgettable essays about my life.

Instead I plan to write the same column over and over.

If I remember correctly, my employment history reflected a few sparse years in the 1980s. I worked some theater gigs, wrote a few things here and there and mostly scraped by with odd jobs. So when the managers of a haunted house dangled the possibility of steady work — for three weeks — as the “condemned prisoner sitting on an electric chair,” I jumped on it. Another juicy perk — no supervisor would be breathing down my neck as I “worked.”

We met before opening night for a quick run-down of the story. It seems that all haunted house attractions need to have some sort of story to help explain the odd collection of unemployed actors wearing ridiculous makeup and wielding rubber axes.

After entering the haunted house — it was formerly a drugstore and was slated for demolition when we finished our haunted house venture — an other-worldly judge condemned patrons to a journey through this haunted land — including me wearing a striped prisoner’s suit.

When I pushed a small button on the arm rest, a strobe light activated and a recording started of what sounded like electricity zapping through a human body.

I had one job — to writhe in pain and plead for my life.

That worked for about 20 minutes on the first night before I started to get a little bored. Before long I began to scream things like, “Okay, okay! No more. I promise I’ll floss daily!” Or my personal favorite after screaming in pain: “Was that supposed to tickle? You can do better than that.” And then I proceeded to scream again and beg for mercy as the lights flashed and the sound of electricity jolted through the air before I said, “Yoo-hoo, I’m not dead yet.”

Each night I planned a fresh routine, some new jokes and a different shtick intended to “leave ‘em laughing” instead of quaking in fear. In all honesty, I have a difficult time taking Halloween seriously. If you want horror, all you need to do is read the newspaper or watch TV news.

The most difficult part for me happened when young children toured the haunted house. I did my funniest routine, and the children would look at me and say, “We paid good money for this, and you’re break dancing in an electric chair and telling knock-knock jokes? Where’s the long-term emotional damage we expected from this haunted house?”

Considering the history of our culture during the previous 40 years, I think I’ve done my best. Please be sure and read my Halloween column next year to see if I tell the story in a different way, something that makes me look better. Now, that’s scary. Just ask Stravinsky.