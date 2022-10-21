Brown Bag History session to discuss Kearney's street railways

KEARNEY — Nathan Tye, the assistant professor of Nebraska and American West history at UNK, will tell the story of Kearney’s street railways during the Nov. 9 Brown Bag History lunch series.

The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Kearney Public Library and is a joint presentation by KPL and University of Nebraska at Kearney’s History Department.

According to Tye, Kearney residents at the turn of the century crossed town swiftly aboard the trolleys of the Kearney Electric Co. First horse-drawn and later electrified, Kearney’s street railways brought a feeling of modernity and innovation to the booming country town.

Economic depression, poor management and service problems doomed the endeavor. Kearney residents who know where to look can find hints of the street railway’s existence, Tye said.

Tye has taught since 2019 at UNK. He received his doctorate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. His research focuses on lives of migrant laborers, better known as hobos, and their efforts to survive on society’s margins. Tye possesses a deep interest in local and community history, particularly those histories that are marginalized, overlooked or little known.

His research is published in Nebraska History and the Annals of Iowa, and he appeared this summer on NBC’s celebrity genealogy program, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The Nov. 9 program is free and open to the public, so bring your lunch and be ready to learn.