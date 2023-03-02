KEARNEY – The Brown Bag History Series for March is titled, “Make My Mark Upon the Plains: Historical Marker Equity in Nebraska.”

Autumn Langemeier, the March program’s presenter, is a two-time alumnus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in history and psychology with a minor in women’s and gender studies and an master’s degree in history.

Her research mainly focuses on women’s domestic history, textiles and material culture. An exhibit she helped design, “One Story, Two Sides: Ella Frank’s Wedding Day,” can be viewed at the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture on the UNK campus.

This Brown Bag lunch series session will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Kearney Public Library.

The collaborative program is presented by the UNK History Department and the Kearney Public Library. The next event in the ongoing series will be April 12.