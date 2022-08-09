Brown Bag History Series looks into Mexico's women soccer team making history

KEARNEY — Lina Homberger Cordia will present “Invisible Futboleras: Gender, Nationalism, and Sport in Mexico and the World in the Early 1970s,” the next Brown Bag History Series at Kearney Public Library.

The library and UNK's History Department invite history geeks to the luncheon at noon Wednesday. According to Cordia, in 1970, the Mexican national women’s soccer team quietly made history as the only “Third World” participants in an inaugural women’s World Cup competition in Italy. The following year, in 1971, Mexico became the first Global South nation to host a women’s World Cup, underlining the significance of the region’s sporting development and its use of sport in constructing a gendered nationalism.

Cordia is a doctoral candidate in the Department of History at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She graduated from UNK with a Master of Arts in History in 2017, and her work has been published in the Oregon Historical Quarterly. Her current research takes an interdisciplinary approach to twentieth-century Mexican history, the history of the global Cold War, and women and gender in sport.

This program is free and open to the public. Attendees can bring their lunch and learn.