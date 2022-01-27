Brown bag history series at the Kearney Public Library will examine death culture in Yugoslavia

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library and University of Nebraska at Kearney History Department are planning the next history brown bag lunch series noon-1 p.m. Wednesday when Carol Lilly will present “Death and Burial Culture in Socialist Yugoslavia: The Politicization of Cemeteries and Ethnic Conflict in the Balkans.”

Beyond serving as memorials to those loved and lost, grave markers and the cemeteries in which they reside may act as powerful sites of ethnoreligious identity.

In this presentation Lilly will discuss the politicization of grave markers and cemeteries in postwar Yugoslavia leading to desecrations as a tool within in the Wars of Yugoslav Dissolution from 1991 to 1999.

Violence perpetrated against the dead only served to amplify and intensify violence among the living. Ultimately then, the communist regime in Yugoslavia not only failed to create its own cemeteries as multi-ethnic and pluralistic communities of the dead, but ensured that those already existing further divided Yugoslavia’s communities of the living.

Lilly is a professor of history and director of International Studies at the UNK.