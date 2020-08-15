BROKEN BOW — The Broken Bow public middle and high schools were closed Friday because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Broken Bow Public Schools website, the school decided to close the middle and high school as a precautionary measure.
Superintendent Darren Tobey wrote in an email interview with the Kearney Hub that the closure allowed the Loup Basin Public Health Department to trace individuals who may have been in contact with the staff member.
“We had graduation this past weekend and that was the main reason for no school to ensure we notified all people that attended that graduation party,” he wrote. “We have not had a positive test for a student to date.”
Tobey wrote that the staff member had worked at the middle and high school on Monday and Tuesday.
Classes for the 2020 fall semester began Thursday. But Tobey wrote that Friday’s closing was only a precaution and that no students were exposed at the school on Thursday.
North Park Elementary School in Broken Bow remained open Friday.
School will resume at the middle and high schools on Monday, according to Tobey.
All school meetings and team and club events at all levels also were suspended, but Tobey anticipates they will resume Monday as well.
The school has set procedures to protect its students and staff members against COVID-19. According to its pandemic plan and procedures, staff members and students are expected to self-screen for COVID-19 before coming to school, they have the option to wear a multilevel face covering, they are encouraged to frequently wash or sanitize hands and clean surfaces, and to maintain at least a 3- to 6-foot distance from others.
The schools also will operate different according to the three color risk phases of the COVID-19 risk dial. Tobey wrote that the school is in the green phase, the lowest risk level on the dial. Under this phase, according to the document, BBPS operates at 100 percent occupancy with safety guidelines in place. Online instruction is made available to students who are not able to attend in-person classes.
