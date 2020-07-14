OMAHA — A Broken Bow man has admitted to providing guiding services to hunting clients for taking more than the state allotment of game.
Jacob N. Hueftle, 30, and Hidden Hills Outfitters LLC of Broken Bow pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. Federal District Court to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha, Hueftle and Hidden Hills Outfitters each admitted to felony conspiracy counts involving the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife in interstate commerce.
Sentencing will be in October. Hueftle faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Hidden Hills Outfitters faces up to five years of probation and a $500,000 fine.
A law enforcement investigation revealed between September 2012 and April 2018 Hueftle, HHO and other conspirators provided guiding and outfitting services to hunting clients for the unlawful taking of no fewer than 97 big game animals or wild turkeys. The incident is a violation of state law allowing 30 white-tailed deer, 34 mule deer, six pronghorn and 27 wild turkey.
The change of plea was part of the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by owners, guides and clients of HHO, the news release said.
To date, 29 defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $248,048 in fines and restitution for underlying violations related to deer taken within baited areas; deer, pronghorn and wild turkeys taken with weapons or firearms prohibited during their respective hunting seasons; deer taken during closed season hours, from the road or without a valid permit; and mule deer taken within the Mule Deer Conservation Area.
The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce “tainted” (those taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish or indigenous plants. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act prohibits, among other things, the shooting and killing of hawks, falcons and other migratory birds.
The investigation was a joint effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division.