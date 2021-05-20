Broken Bow gets $12m airport improvement grant

LINCOLN — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced Broken Bow Municipal Airport is among the recipients of more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the fiscal 2021 Airport Improvement Program.

The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. In addition to Broken Bow’s $166,666 grant to reconstruct an airport beacon, the airports in Central City, McCook, O’Neill, Scottsbluff and Wahoo received a share of the FAA grants.

Grant projects funded through the AIP promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure and security at the nation’s airports.

Ann Richart, director of Aeronautics for Nebraska, said: “AIP grants are vital to the health of Nebraska airports. We appreciate the support and partnership we receive from the FAA in maintaining our portion of the National Airspace System.”

The AIP receives approximately $3.2 billion in congressional funding each year. The FAA will award more than 1,500 grants this year.