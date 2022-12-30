Broc Anderson to discuss Kearney’s history to kick off sesquicentennial celebration

KEARNEY – Broc Anderson, the community engagement director for Buffalo County Historical Society at the Trails & Rails Museum in Kearney, will discuss Kearney's history during the Wednesday, Jan. 11 Brown Bag History lunch series, "Kearney’s 150 Years."
The event will be held noon to 1 p.m. at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., and is a joint presentation by KPL and University of Nebraska at Kearney's History Department.
Kearney’s identity in the 21st century remains deeply intertwined with its history. In 1873, Kearney was no different than other communities established along the transcontinental railroad. But as the years progressed, Kearney grew because of economic investment and its political landscape, as well as newly established educational institutions and interconnected networks that increased the city’s role in a globalizing world.
This presentation is an overview of Kearney’s past as we enter 2023, the city’s sesquicentennial year, and it will introduce the events and projects planned to honor that local history.
Anderson, an Alliance native, earned a bachelor’s degree in social science education from Chadron State College and graduated in May with a master's degree in history from UNK. He was selected as the 2020-21 recipient of the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society’s Mari Sandoz Research Award and was named Graduate Student of the Year by the UNK Office of Graduate Studies and Academic Outreach in October.
For more information, contact Nathan Tye, assistant history professor at UNK, at (308) 865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu.
