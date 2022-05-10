Broadway veterans put talents on stage for Kearney Concert Association

EDITOR'S NOTE: The author is a former president of the Kearney Concert Association.

KEARNEY — Josh Young is a Tony nominee, a Theater World Award winner and five-time Broadway World Award winner. Erin Mackey is known for her many Broadway roles, but also has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows.

Young and Mackey will be in Kearney for one night only, May 17, and there is a way music lovers can see it for free, said Kearney Concert Association President Rick Mitchell.

“Our standard season is five shows, but this year we’ll have an unprecedented season of seven shows for 2022-23. If you aren’t a member of the current season and join for next season, you will also get this great show as a bonus eighth performance.”

Mackey’s Broadway credits include “Wicked,” “Annie,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Amazing Grace.” She has appeared on many popular TV shows including “Blue Bloods” and “Gossip Girl,” and the movies “The Intern” and in “The Parent Trap” as Lindsay Lohan’s twin double.”

Right after college Young toured with “Les Miserables” and then continued on the road with the 50th anniversary tour of “West Side Story.” He became a company member of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival where he played Judas in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” That show then transferred to Broadway where he made his debut, was nominated for a Tony award and won the Theater World Award as Best Debut on Broadway for that role. He then took over the role of Che Guevara from Rickey Martin in Evita.

Next he performed in the pre-Broadway tryout of the revival of The Secret Garden. After which he and his wife, Emily Pagdett, who has also starred in numerous Broadway shows, decided they wanted children, and they became professors at Oakland University in Michigan.

“I am so thrilled to get this show on the road. COVID canceled all of our concert work for a year and a half. However, everything that was canceled we’ve been able to reschedule. We were supposed to headline for the Toronto and Detroit Symphony Orchestras a couple of years ago, and we finally got those performed last month.”

Young said he prefers being a professor to being on Broadway.

“I’m not a New York person and neither is my wife. I find it very difficult to live in New York with all the stimuli and so much going on and no nature. We love where are now in Michigan,” he said. “I’ve always done concert work, but now we get to do more of it; and as a professor, there is a certain amount of keeping up my profession that I have to do and my university encourages it.

KCA President Rick Mitchell said Mackey and Young’s appearance is the last of the season for KCA, but there is a great bonus for anyone wanting to see this show.

“New members joining for KCA’s 2022-23 season will get free passes for the Josh & Emily show on May 17th. Anyone wanting to see a preview of all seven of these shows can view a 6 minute video on our website. We at KCA are proud that 2023 will mark the 75th year that we’ve lived up to our mission of providing and promoting concerts of exceptional quality at affordable prices.”

Memberships to Kearney Concert Association’s 2022-23 seven-show season of, or bonus eight for new members, are $50 for adults or $25 for students or $110 for the whole family. Videos, tickets and information about the season’s shows are available at KearneyConcerts.org and 308-627-2717.