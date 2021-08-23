Broadband, death tax, input costs top ag leaders' issues lists

Broadband service also is a top issue for Axtell farmer Steve Nelson, the immediate past president of Nebraska Farm Bureau. He said broadband service is vital to ag producers because the technology now exists to remotely monitor many things on farms and ranches.

Improvements also are needed to more traditional infrastructures such as roads, bridges, railways and river structures that are vital to move agriculture products and other goods across the country. Nelson said that’s particularly important to Nebraska because one-third of its agriculture products are exported.

Other issues

Tax issues that could make transitions from one generation of farmers and ranchers to the next even more difficult also is at the top of Thompson’s list. He said the “tax threats” come from a Biden Administration plan to change the step-up basis, which could increase inheritance or “death” taxes.

He added that the threat comes at a time when it already is difficult to encourage young people to return to their families’ ag-related businesses.