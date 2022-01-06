Broadband coming to south-central Nebraska by July 2023

LINCOLN — A giant step forward in providing small rural communities with broadband internet is unfolding now that money is available to assist with those improvements.

Twelve communities in the Kearney area that are unserved or underserved by high-speed broadband soon will have improved access because of $3.2 million in grants to help local telecommunications providers upgrade their services.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Tuesday awarded 60 grants totaling nearly $18 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program. The $3.2 million to Kearney-area providers was part of that $18 million in statewide grants.

Projects funded through Tuesday’s award must be completed by July 5, 2023. Providers may apply for one six-month extension.

“This funding will go a long way in the state’s efforts to help make high-speed broadband available to unserved and underserved Nebraskans,” said PSC Chair Dan Watermeier.

The program will provide up to $40 million during two grant cycles for the deployment of broadband networks in rural areas of Nebraska.