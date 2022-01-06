 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broadband coming to south-central Nebraska by July 2023
LINCOLN — A giant step forward in providing small rural communities with broadband internet is unfolding now that money is available to assist with those improvements.

Twelve communities in the Kearney area that are unserved or underserved by high-speed broadband soon will have improved access because of $3.2 million in grants to help local telecommunications providers upgrade their services.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Tuesday awarded 60 grants totaling nearly $18 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program. The $3.2 million to Kearney-area providers was part of that $18 million in statewide grants.

Projects funded through Tuesday’s award must be completed by July 5, 2023. Providers may apply for one six-month extension.

“This funding will go a long way in the state’s efforts to help make high-speed broadband available to unserved and underserved Nebraskans,” said PSC Chair Dan Watermeier.

The program will provide up to $40 million during two grant cycles for the deployment of broadband networks in rural areas of Nebraska.

During the 2021 grant cycle, the PSC received 76 applications and determined 60 applications qualified for funding. The 60 grants awarded were submitted by 19 providers for a total of $17,771,964.

Certain applicants, who were denied funding because their applications were challenged, will be given the chance to apply for the remaining $2.02 million in funding for the 2022 grant cycle.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

$3.2M grant awards

The PSC awarded the $3.2 million in grants to the following south-central Nebraska providers:

NEBRASKA CENTRAL TELEPHONE CO.

Ansley Village Limits — Underserved, 274 — $131,673

Rural Gibbon — Underserved, 6 — $23,125

Rural Ravenna — Underserved, 29 — $218,606

Rural Unserved — With Federal Support, 218 — $1,561,663

Rural Unserved — With No Federal Support, 126 — $1,134,284

Sargent City Limits — Underserved, 295 — $143,012

PINPOINT COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Gothenburg East — 35 — $222,159

Harlan/Naponee — 224 — $363,024

Orleans — 328 — $242,608

Stamford — 133 — $111,301

Wilsonville — 81 — $76,700

CONSOLIDATED TELECOM INC.

Eustis — FTTH 274 — $140,799

