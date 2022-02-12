Bring your kids for fun, timeless music February 17 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney

KEARNEY — When Jack Skuller and Sean Altman step on stage and summon The Muse, something magical happens.
“Jack and I have a naturally good vocal blend,” Skuller said. “I would say that when we do the Everly Brothers’ material, sometimes we might dial up the twang a little bit.”
Altman acknowledges the “twang” but adds, “If there is any bit of that, it’s never intentional. When Sean and I started singing together 12 years ago at each other’s shows and around New York City, before we had a formal act, we sang together because we just liked our blend. We had a blast doing it.”
The moments where the music takes over, where the differences in the ages of the performers melt away — that’s when Skuller and Altman can really feel the magic of this music that swept the nation almost 70 years ago.
“In those moments, you elevate a little bit in your shoes,” Altman said. “We joke a lot in the show that we’re not impersonators, but we’re ‘approximating’ them. We never set out to impersonate the Everly Brothers. We only started this as something fun for friends and family. We just love doing it so it just took off.”
Altman and Skuller, along with two additional musicians, will perform as The Everly Set at 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets start at $32. Limited tickets are available.
The group will perform music by Don and Phil Everly. Known as the Everly Brothers, they released 21 studio albums and 75 singles during a career than spanned 1956 through 1998. They combined elements of rock and roll, country and pop,establishing themselves as pioneers of country rock. Their first hit song, “Bye Bye Love,” came in 1957 and the success of Everly Brothers continued through the early 1960s.
The Everly Set seeks to celebrate the music made popular by Don and Phil Everly.
“It’s Sean and myself on guitars and vocals,” Skuller said. “We have an upright bass player and a drummer, who also plays melodica. It’s going to be an evening that celebrates the Everly Brothers in a really fun way. We try to honor them the best we can, but we try to celebrate the ’50s and a lot of the acts that were inspired by the Everly Brothers.”
Altman and Skuller met more than a decade ago after being paired to sing the music of Simon and Garfunkel.
“Jack and I have always been drawn to the harmony of the Everly Brothers,” Altman said. “I think their vocal timbre and their vocal harmony is what resonated with The Beatles, with Simon and Garfunkel and resonated with The Bee Gees — it was that sound, Phil and Don’s voices together, that captured their imagination and still does today.”
For many younger audience members, they know the music of the Everly Brothers more than the performers.
“The people who were teeny boppers in 1957, they know the Everly Brothers really well because back then, they were as big as Elvis and Buddy Holly,” Altman continued. “But now, it seems like the songs like ‘All I Have to Do Is Dream,’ ‘Wake up Little Susie,’ ‘Bye Bye Love,’ ‘Let It Be Me,’ those songs have survived. For younger people, when they hear the name ‘Everly Brothers,’ they get it confused with The Righteous Brothers.”
Altman and Skuller use humor in their show.
“We love telling, in our own way, a lot of the history of the Everly Brothers,” Skuller said. “There’s a lot of comedy and storytelling in the show. The way that Sean and I got to the Everly Brothers together is that we loved singing these songs and we like to take people through that. We find that a lot of folks discovered them the same way we did.”
Altman, 60, founder and former lead singer of the a capella musical group Rockapella and a pioneer of the modern a cappella movement, might be best known for his theme song for the PBS-TV series, “Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?” Skuller, 25, began his musical career at 14 when he released his first single on Bar/None Records. Songmasters and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame recognized him for his breakthrough talent as a singer/songwriter/performer and awarded him the Buddy Holly Prize in 2014.
When it comes to the music of the Everly Brothers, both Altman and Skuller hope to celebrate more than just the work of the duo.
“The young people who end up at the show, usually because their parents or grandparents brought them, they always love it,” Altman said. “That’s very refreshing to us. It gives me hope for the future of pop music; the fact that when young people hear these songs, they actually like them. The Everly Brothers were singing the great songs of the great writers of that period in the late ’50s like Carol King and the songwriting couple, Felice Bryant and Diadorius Boudleaux Bryant.”
The Everly Brothers also covered songs by Merle Haggard and Gene Vincent.
“Those things still resonate,” Altman said. “Great songs seem to last through the generations.”
Skuller calls the work of the Everly Brothers “timeless.”
“It’s great to introduce that feeling to younger audiences and it’s also great when you feel this intense reaction from audience members who actually remember this music,” Skuller said. “It’s something they might have slow-danced to at their prom. That’s really special, too, because we feel like we get to transport people back and really celebrate them in the best sense of the word.”