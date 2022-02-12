Bring your kids for fun, timeless music February 17 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For many younger audience members, they know the music of the Everly Brothers more than the performers.

“The people who were teeny boppers in 1957, they know the Everly Brothers really well because back then, they were as big as Elvis and Buddy Holly,” Altman continued. “But now, it seems like the songs like ‘All I Have to Do Is Dream,’ ‘Wake up Little Susie,’ ‘Bye Bye Love,’ ‘Let It Be Me,’ those songs have survived. For younger people, when they hear the name ‘Everly Brothers,’ they get it confused with The Righteous Brothers.”

Altman and Skuller use humor in their show.

“We love telling, in our own way, a lot of the history of the Everly Brothers,” Skuller said. “There’s a lot of comedy and storytelling in the show. The way that Sean and I got to the Everly Brothers together is that we loved singing these songs and we like to take people through that. We find that a lot of folks discovered them the same way we did.”