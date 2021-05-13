Bright Futures Preschool’s walk to raise funds for new playground

KEARNEY — Bright Futures Preschool is hosting a “Recess Race,” a 5-mile fun run and 1-mile walk at 7 p.m. June 13 at Yanney Heritage Park.

The event is to help raise $10,000 to complete a $67,000 goal for a new playground for the preschool and toddler programs.

“Bright Futures playground needs an upgrade,” said Megan Schmidt, principal of Bright Futures. “We have been working for the last two years to raise funds for a playground that is developmentally appropriate for our age of students. We hope that a new playground can be a space for our students and the children in the community to learn and grow through play.”

The playground will cost approximately $67,000. The school has raised $57,000 in the last two years. The goal for the Recess Race is to raise the final $10,000 so the school can begin construction on the playground.

Participants can register online at kearneypublicschools.org before June 4 if they would like a T-shirt or at the event at 6 p.m. Sponsorships are available through the Kearney Public Schools Foundation. The registration fee is free for children 8 years old and younger. They can buy a T-shirt for $10 each. Adult registration is $25, which includes a T-shirt.

“The Recess Race is a family friendly event for all ages. We can come together and make our dream of a new playground a reality,” said Schmidt.