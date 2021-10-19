Bridge inspection planned on Second Ave. south of Fourth St. in Kearney

Support Local Journalism
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division, on behalf of Oak Creek Engineering, has announced that beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, routine bridge inspection will take place at the Turkey Creek Bridge located on Second Avenue south of Fourth Street.
Intermittent lane closures for northbound and southbound traffic should be expected, according to the city’s announcement. The inspection will be completed within approximately two hours. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.
