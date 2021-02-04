Brickwalk Gallery art space opening on The Bricks

KEARNEY — Jesse Jacobs sees a fine line between pieces created for craft fairs and the kind of artwork he plans to exhibit at The Brickwalk Gallery.
“Arts and craft shows have a lot of production work where people are making mass quantities to sell,” he said. “They oftentimes lose the essence of the creation itself and the emotion behind the artwork. They’re trying to push out as much art as they can, sell it and make a living. We are hoping to give these same artists a place to tell their story, to focus on the art they want to create and not feel like they need to cater to the masses.”
Jacobs knows what he’s talking about. He used to do the same thing as a potter in the Old Market in Omaha. Now returned to Kearney, Jacobs hopes to explore the world of fine art — along with the artists living in the area — as the foundation of his new art space, The Brickwalk Gallery, at 2008 Ave. A.
Jacobs will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday including a ribbon cutting at noon and a social event 7-9 p.m. To attend, RSVP at the gallery’s website at TheBrickWalkProject.com.
Jacobs graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2007. He studied ceramics with Jake Jacobson, professor in the art department. After a stint in Omaha, Jacobs returned to Kearney to focus on work outside of the art world, reserving time on the weekends for creating art that carried more meaning for him.
For the past 15 years he has created ceramics using a process called saggar firing.
“Saggar is an alternative firing process that doesn’t use any glaze on the pieces,” Jacobs said. “The colors come from what you put around the work during the firing. Your saggar can be an empty bowl of a terra cotta pot in the gas-fired kiln. You fill your bowl with sawdust or steel wool or various minerals; items that will create color from the fumes in the kiln. That’s how you get the interesting results.”
Jacobs describes his technique as nonglazed, nonfunctional work.
“You’re not going to have something that will hold water,” he said. “It’s strictly decorative.”
The artist in him enjoys the spontaneous nature of the work — along with the unpredictable results.
“It’s sitting down at the wheel, not really knowing what will come out,” Jacobs said. “With that kind of firing process, it’s all one-of-a-kind. You’re never going to exactly reproduce it again. It’s kind of like Christmas. You’re never sure what you’re going to get. It’s always a surprise. And that adds the essence of value to the piece; there’s nobody else in the world who has one just like it.”
The Brickwalk Gallery will feature a rotating roster of artists for shows. Jacobs appreciates the difficulty of finding a place to display art in Kearney and hopes that his new gallery will be a home for exhibits. He describes the venture as a cooperative for the artists.