Brickwalk Gallery art space opening on The Bricks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the past 15 years he has created ceramics using a process called saggar firing.

“Saggar is an alternative firing process that doesn’t use any glaze on the pieces,” Jacobs said. “The colors come from what you put around the work during the firing. Your saggar can be an empty bowl of a terra cotta pot in the gas-fired kiln. You fill your bowl with sawdust or steel wool or various minerals; items that will create color from the fumes in the kiln. That’s how you get the interesting results.”

Jacobs describes his technique as nonglazed, nonfunctional work.

“You’re not going to have something that will hold water,” he said. “It’s strictly decorative.”

The artist in him enjoys the spontaneous nature of the work — along with the unpredictable results.

“It’s sitting down at the wheel, not really knowing what will come out,” Jacobs said. “With that kind of firing process, it’s all one-of-a-kind. You’re never going to exactly reproduce it again. It’s kind of like Christmas. You’re never sure what you’re going to get. It’s always a surprise. And that adds the essence of value to the piece; there’s nobody else in the world who has one just like it.”