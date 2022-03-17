Bricks helps make Brix experience in downtown Kearney

KEARNEY — Scott Klone and his wife, Christie Klone, found inspiration on the streets of downtown Kearney for the bar they established last year.

“Obviously the bricks have been pretty important to the city of Kearney,” he said while standing behind the bar of Brix at 14 E. 21 St. “My dad used to own Klone Sporting Goods in downtown Kearney for about 36 years. So we’ve always been ‘down here.’ We thought we would pay our respects to the bricks of Kearney.”

The use of paving bricks for the commercial center of Kearney began more than a century ago in 1915. Scott understands that smoother paving options could make a trip down Central Avenue much faster, but he appreciates what the bricks accomplish.

“They slow everybody down so they can see all the unique shops down here — and there are plenty of them,” he said. “Hopefully the city will continue to improve the bricks and replace the ones that have gone bad. They’ve done a good job so far.”

The paving bricks help give downtown Kearney a sense of character.

“This is a nice area to come down to, whether its in summer or even now in wintertime,” Scott said. “You can walk around, go in and out of businesses without being outside too much. It’s nice down here.”

Brix contributes to the character of Downtown Kearney: The Bricks with a fashionable watering hole featuring the longest bar fixture in town — possibly.

“A long time ago, this used to be a pet shop,” Scott said of the building at 14 E. 21st St. “Then it became a bar called Lumbergs in 2003 or 2004. Lumbergs changed to Mugs in 2015. After that we came in and did a lot of work. Our construction guys did a really good job of updating the flooring, redoing the bathrooms and putting in new tile behind the bar.”

The bar fixture stayed the same when Scott and Christie took over in March 2021.

“Rumor has it that when Lumbergs built the bar, they wanted to have the longest bar in Kearney,” Scott said. “I don’t know if that still stands true or not, but it’s still beautiful and long.”

Scott recognizes two distinct groups of patrons that visit Brix.

“We have an interesting clientele,” Scott said. “We get people 30 and up from 5 o’clock until 9, and then our late night college crowd comes in and it gets a little crazy. They enjoy coming out on Tuesday nights for karaoke. Thursday we have pitcher specials and, of course, Fridays and Saturdays are party time.”

Brix shares the street with several other bars in close proximity including Copperfields Bar, located directly across the street. Scott sees the secret to survival as something most people might not guess it comes to establishing a bar: “Working together.”

He enjoys seeing how the crowds bounce back and forth between the bars.

“Last summer we teamed up with Copperfields to hold a street dance down here on the weekend of Cruise Nite,” Scott said. “It’s the first one that’s been done in a while. We teamed up with Copperfields and had a really good turnout with a band. We plan to do it again this summer.”

Scott brings more than a decade of food and beverage experience to Brix.

“I worked for Buffalo Wild Wings for 15 years; five years in Kearney, then over to Grand Island and then Manhattan, Kansas,” he said. “My wife, Christie, and I went to different locations and different bars to get ideas for this place. We pooled some of the ideas we liked.”

Christie hand-writes the shot options on large erasable boards behind the bar. To honor patrons who suggest ideas for shots, Scott and Christie give the combinations special names.

“We have a drink called The Brick,” Scott said. “We’ve tied that together with the bricks. And we change up the boards. My wife will erase the old drinks and put up new ones.”

Scott has a list of Valentine-theme drinks and shots for the next holiday. After that, he plans to roll out St. Paddy’s Day drinks in March.

When it comes down to it, Scott understands the importance of establishing a rapport with his customers. One way he accomplishes that is through a series of promotional videos and Facebook and TikTok.

“It’s important to get to know your clientele,” he said. “I think that’s one of the main things a small business has to do; stay in touch with the people who come in.”