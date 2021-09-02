Breaking barriers: UNK junior Alexis Sander is a rising star in sports broadcasting

And it’s not just the sports teams that are bringing home trophies.

Sander has her own hardware to display after she won the “Best Live Sports Event” category in the college division of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s annual Pinnacle Awards. Presented last month, Sander received the honor for her broadcast of the April 3 home volleyball match against Washburn.

She’s the first woman to win an individual sports broadcasting award in UNK history.

“I think that’s pretty cool, because from a young age I’ve wanted to break the broadcasting world for women,” Sander said. “I told myself that was my goal in college, I need to break something, so I did. I kind of broke that ceiling just a little bit.”

In addition to her role as an announcer, Sander co-hosts a weekly sports talk show with fellow UNK students Canon Rath and Grant Tighe. “Throwin’ Lopes” airs at 4 p.m. Wednesdays on KLPR.

She works about 15-20 hours a week for KRVN and will call Holdrege Dusters volleyball for KUVR, a Holdrege-based radio station, this fall.