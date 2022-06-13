'Breaking Bad' actor bringing comedy show to Kearney's Chicken Coop

KEARNEY — Steven Michael Quezada grew up in a rough part of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I was a quiet kid,” he said in an interview from his home in New Mexico’s largest city. “I grew up in a really rough neighborhood. I fought a lot. I grew up in an area with a lot of gangs around us — gangs up and down the block. But I came from a very loving and caring family.”

His brothers taught him how to protect himself in the dangerous neighborhood.

“It wasn’t until my junior year in high school when I realized I wasn’t going to grow tall enough to be a professional baseball player,” Quezada said. “I didn’t exactly quit the junior varsity baseball team since I never made the squad, but I decided to try acting and drama.”

That pulled him out of his shell.

“As everybody knows now, I’m not shy at all,” Quezada said.

These days Quezada specializes in comedy. He found it difficult to land comedic roles so he now pours his talents into the world of standup comedy.

Quezada will appear in Kearney at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Chicken Coop Banquet Hall at 2115 Ave. A. Tik Tok star Tyler Walsh will open the performance and Gary Menke also will perform. General admission to the show is $20.

Quezada’s material focuses on his role as a father to his three daughters, along with being a Latino from “a state that most people don’t even know exists.”

“I do bits and pieces about being on tour,” the comedian said. “Life — it’s what I talk about. I mostly talk about my life and my wife and my kids. And the cool thing is that people will come up to me afterwards and say, ‘You must have a camera in my house, dude.’ No, I do not, but I know what you’re living through, buddy.”

In his routine, Quezada avoids controversy and politics even though he serves as a member of the board of commissioners for Bernalillo County, an area that includes his hometown of Albuquerque.

“I’ll talk politics if someone wants to talk with me, but I don’t do it on stage,” he said. “Our country is divided enough. I don’t need to add to that. I like to work with people. If I didn’t want to work with people that disagreed with me, I would have kicked my kids out when they were 3. Why don’t you just pick up all your toys and get the hell out of my house right now.”

Quezada understands that comedians should foster debate and should look at things from many sides.

“Comics understand that because that’s how we write material,” he said. “We look at things from all angles and then we decide whether it’s funny or not. I think our minds just work that way. When I talk with somebody, even if I don’t agree with them, I get where they’re coming from.”

Above all else, Quezada strives to keep his material authentic.

“Being real is the secret,” he said. “The most successful comics believe in what they say. Comics don’t just write stuff to be controversial or to show how intelligent they are. Audiences don’t want to think that hard. They want to know what you think is funny — and then they’ll let you know if they agree with you or not. If it comes from your heart and it comes from your soul, you’ll find that 90 percent of the people are going to laugh. Even if they don’t agree with you, they will find it funny because it comes from a real place. Comedy is really just people talking about tragedy in a funny way.”

In his role on “Breaking Bad,” Quezada played the straight guy.

“I was the only good guy in ‘Breaking Bad,’” he said. “It was an honor to do it, for sure. Latinos don’t usually get to play the good guy. It was a complete and utter honor to play Gomez and work with the actors in the show. As an actor, they don’t let me play a lot of comedic parts. At the end of the day, I want to do more roles in comedy. My favorite thing in the world is to make people laugh.”